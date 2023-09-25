China wins men's gymnastics team title at Hangzhou Asiad

Xinhua) 13:29, September 25, 2023

Players of China attend the awarding ceremony after men's team finals of artistic gymnastics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)

HANGZHOU, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- China clinched the men's gymnastics team gold medal with 262.025 points at the 19th Asian Games here on Sunday, beating Japan and Chinese Taipei to second and third places respectively.

China fielded a formidable team for the Asiad. In contrast, its arch-rival Japan sent its top athletes to the world championships, which overlapped with the Asian Games schedule.

Lan Xingyu started for China, notching 12.000 points on the pommel horse. Zhang Boheng and Xiao Ruoteng followed with scores of 14.466 and 14.333, respectively, while Lin Chaopan posted 13.266.

China dominated the men's rings, with Lan, Zou Jingyuan, and Zhang securing the top three spots. China tallied 44.466 points in the event, outscoring second-placed Japan by 2.967 points.

Olympic champion Zou shone in the parallel bars, finishing first with 15.933 points. Zhang trailed closely, scoring 15.466.

Despite not fielding their strongest lineup, Japan's athletes delivered impressive performances. Wataru Tanigawa and Kakeru Tanigawa clinched the top spots in the vault and horizontal bar qualifications, respectively. Their collective efforts earned Japan the silver with a total of 258.628 points.

"We performed very well and won the gold medal in a comfortable way. We will try harder in the next competition," said Zhang.

As the team event also served as the qualification for the individual apparatuses, the Chinese athletes have qualified for each of the seven individual events.

Players of China shake hands with players of Chinese Taipei at the awarding ceremony after men's team finals of artistic gymnastics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)

Players of Japan, China and Chinese Taipei (L to R) attend the awarding ceremony after men's team finals of artistic gymnastics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)

Lin Chaopan of China reacts after the pommel horse of artistic gymnastics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

Lan Xingyu of China competes on the pommel horse of artistic gymnastics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

Zou Jingyuan of China competes on the rings of artistic gymnastics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

Lan Xingyu of China competes on the vault of artistic gymnastics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)

Lan Xingyu of China competes on the horizontal bar of artistic gymnastics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

Lan Xingyu of China competes on the horizontal bar of artistic gymnastics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

Zou Jingyuan of China competes on the rings of artistic gymnastics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)

Zhang Boheng of China competes on the parallel bars of artistic gymnastics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

Zou Jingyuan of China competes on the parallel bars of artistic gymnastics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)

Lin Chaopan of China competes on the pommel horse of artistic gymnastics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)