China registers easy wins in men's, women's handball preliminaries at Hangzhou Asiad

Xinhua) 13:07, September 25, 2023

HANGZHOU, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- China recorded commanding victories over Thailand and Nepal in the men's and women's preliminary rounds of the handball tournament at the Hangzhou Asian Games on Sunday.

The handball competition will continue until October 5, featuring 13 men's teams and nine women's teams. China is in Group A for the men's division, alongside Kuwait and Thailand. The women's tournament is divided into two groups, with China in Group B, which also includes powerhouse Japan.

In the men's match, China led 20-11 in the first half, with Zhang Jianjie, who plays professionally in Russia, contributing significantly. The Chinese team tightened their defense in the second half, securing a 40-17 win in their opening match.

On the women's side, Nepal scored first, just 51 seconds into the game. However, China quickly took control, ending the match with a 57-10 victory.

"We were a bit nervous after the match started, but then we calmed down," said Tian Xiuxiu, who scored 11 goals from 12 shots. "I think I did well today, but I look forward to playing better in the next matches."

