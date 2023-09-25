Hangzhou marks 110th anniversary of Asian Games

Xinhua) 13:02, September 25, 2023

HANGZHOU, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- The 110th anniversary celebration of the Asian Games, commemorating the birth of the continent's first international multi-sport event, the Far Eastern Championship Games, in Manila in 1913, was held in Hangzhou on Sunday.

Raja Randhir Singh, the acting president of the OCA, emphasized the significance of the Asian Games during his speech at the ceremony.

"As you know, the OCA prides itself on its diversity of culture throughout the five zones of the continent. There is much more to the Asian Games and to the OCA than elite sports competition," said Singh.

"The Asian Games is also a time to embrace our culture and our heritage and to promote everything great about our continent - music, dance, song and other inspiring, creative performances," Singh added.

