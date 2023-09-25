Highlights of esports matches at 19th Asian Games

Team Thailand prepare before the Arena of Valor Asian Games Version Group D match of Esports at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Team Thailand compete during the Arena of Valor Asian Games Version Group D match of Esports at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Team China (L) compete with team Myanmar during the Arena of Valor Asian Games Version Quarterfinal match of Esports at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Players of team China gesture to the audience after the Arena of Valor Asian Games Version Quarterfinal match of Esports at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Players of team China compete during the Arena of Valor Asian Games Version Quarterfinal match of Esports at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Chi Xiaoming (C) of team China reacts during a break of the Arena of Valor Asian Games Version Quarterfinal match of Esports at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Players of team Myanmar compete during the Arena of Valor Asian Games Version Quarterfinal match of Esports at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Players of team China prepare before the Arena of Valor Asian Games Version Quarterfinal match of Esports at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Players of team China compete during the Arena of Valor Asian Games Version Quarterfinal match of Esports at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Team Thailand (R) compete with team Philippines during the Arena of Valor Asian Games Version Group D match of Esports at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Players of team China enter the field prior to the Arena of Valor Asian Games Version Quarterfinal match of Esports at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Team Thailand compete during the Arena of Valor Asian Games Version Group D match of Esports at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

