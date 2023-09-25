Interview: "China helped me become a true champion" - most successful Dutch table tennis player

Xinhua) 13:55, September 25, 2023

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- "China helped me become a true champion," Bettine Vriesekoop, a retired Dutch table tennis player who had won numerous titles during her long career, told Xinhua as she shared her unforgettable experiences of pursuing her ping pong dreams in China.

Born in 1961, Vriesekoop was a standout in Dutch table tennis. Over her 20-year career, she clinched the Dutch national women's singles championship more than 10 times, became the European women's singles champion twice, and represented the Netherlands at three Olympic Games. To date, no other Dutch player has matched her achievements.

In her early years, Vriesekoop played at a local club, where her talent was quickly recognized. After joining the national team's training program, she made her mark. "At the age of 15, I became the European youth champion and was the best young player in the Netherlands," Vriesekoop recalled.

However, she faced challenges as she progressed. By 18, she had competed twice in the European championships but had only secured second place. "I wanted to be No. 1," she expressed.

"To be the champion is not for everyone. It's only for a few people and you have to be really tough for yourself," she said. "In table tennis, mental toughness is very, very important."

In 1980, Vriesekoop traveled to Beijing for intensive training under a Chinese coach. She believed her skills were top-notch, but her encounters with elite Chinese players made her realize there was room for improvement. "I have to push myself," she said.

"The Chinese emphasized flexibility and explosiveness," she noted. The simplicity of ping pong training in China, focusing on fundamentals, was a revelation. "All exercises were extremely simple, and because of this (simplicity), I could master my basic skills," she said.

The training was intense, and she often communicated with her coaches through gestures. She still remembers a few Chinese words: xiuxi - a break, and zhengshou (forehand) and fanshou (backhand). "I found it strange that during a match, the Chinese would shout "jiayou," which literally means "add more oil!"

Her dedication paid off. After her training in China, she returned to Europe and realized her dream of clinching the European Championship title in 1982.

"For me, Chinese culture has been a profound source of inspiration," she said. Her time in China kindled a love for its culture. In 1997, she began studying Sinology at Leiden University. She penned books about her experiences in China, including "Missing Beijing," "In Beijing," "The Year of the Rat," "One Thousand Days in China," and "Mulan's Daughters."

Recently, Vriesekoop attended the 74th anniversary celebration of the founding of the People's Republic of China, organized by the Dutch-Chinese community. As she sat among the audience, familiar Chinese music and dances evoked nostalgia. "I miss China; I've been away for too long," she said.

Vriesekoop revealed to Xinhua her plans to lead Dutch table tennis teams to train in China next year.

