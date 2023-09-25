Interview: China accomplishes excellent organization in Hangzhou Asiad, says IOC member

Xinhua) 13:39, September 25, 2023

ISTANBUL, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- China has excelled in organizing the Hangzhou Asian Games, according to Ugur Erdener, a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and president of World Archery.

The 19th Asian Games officially commenced on Saturday in Hangzhou, the capital of east China's Zhejiang Province. The grand opening ceremony showcased the richness of Chinese culture and history.

"Of course, as far as yesterday's opening is concerned, let me put it in one word. It was excellent," Erdener told Xinhua in an online interview from Hangzhou.

"It was the kind of organization that no country other than China can achieve," he added, emphasizing the impeccable coordination of human elements in the presentation.

"This characteristic of China (in terms of organizing major sporting events extraordinarily) is already a well-known fact worldwide," he said, also praising the 2008 Summer Olympics and 2022 Winter Olympics hosted by China.

Erdener described the Asian Games Village as one of the most picturesque, well-organized, and eco-friendly he has ever witnessed.

"I've been around the Games Village today. It's really excellent, one of the best. This is an important factor," he pointed out, drawing attention to the environmentally friendly electric vehicles used within the village.

He also commended the comprehensive and well-executed health measures implemented for the Games.

"There is a very nice outpatient clinic organization. A professional and qualified team is working," Erdener said.

Erdener, who first visited Hangzhou in 1983, expressed his admiration for the city's transformation into a hub of enterprise and innovation.

"I can say it's the most beautiful city in China, a magnificent city with its roads, buildings, and arrangements inside the city," said Erdener.

In Erdener's view, the Hangzhou Asiad serves as a robust platform that fosters camaraderie among athletes, nations, and their citizens, furthering global peace.

"Because athletes and executives from 45 Asian countries and regions altogether, side by side, will experience a feast, a very nice organization for almost two weeks," he noted.

