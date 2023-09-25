Highlights of rowing at 19th Asian Games

Xinhua) 13:46, September 25, 2023

Wang Tingting (R) and Zhang Xuan of China celebrate after the Women's Pair Final of Rowing at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

Zhang Liang of China celebrates after the Men's Single Sculls Final of Rowing at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

Wang Tingting (R) and Zhang Xuan of China celebrate after the Women's Pair Final of Rowing at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

Zhang Liang of China celebrates after the Men's Single Sculls Final of Rowing at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

Zhang Liang of China attends the awarding ceremony for the Men's Single Sculls of Rowing at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)