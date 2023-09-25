In pics: taekwondo competition at 19th Asian Games
Cheng Kai (R) of China competes against Ali Almershad of Kuwait during the Taekwondo Men's 58kg Round of 32 at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)
