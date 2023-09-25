Cauldron lit at Hangzhou Asiad opening ceremony

(People's Daily App) 16:21, September 25, 2023

Swimming Olympic champion Wang Shun and a digital torchbearer jointly lit the cauldron at the opening ceremony of the Hangzhou Asian Games. Digital torchbearers are involved in the lighting of the cauldron at the Hangzhou Asian Games, the first of its kind in sport. The torch relay on the digital platform has attracted over 100 million people to participate.

