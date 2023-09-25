19th Asian Games: Men's Team 25m Rapid Fire Pistol of Shooting

Song Jong-Ho of South Korea competes during the Men's Team 25m Rapid Fire Pistol of Shooting at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

Adarsh Singh of India competes during the Men's Team 25m Rapid Fire Pistol of Shooting at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

Vijayveer Sidhu of India competes during the Men's Team 25m Rapid Fire Pistol of Shooting at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

Li Yuehong of China prepares to compete during the Men's Team 25m Rapid Fire Pistol of Shooting at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

Liu Yangpan of China competes during the Men's Team 25m Rapid Fire Pistol of Shooting at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

Li Yuehong of China competes during the Men's Team 25m Rapid Fire Pistol of Shooting at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

Wang Xinjie of China competes during the Men's Team 25m Rapid Fire Pistol of Shooting at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

Liu Yangpan of China prepares to compete during the Men's Team 25m Rapid Fire Pistol of Shooting at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

