In pics: Women's Park Final of Skateboarding at 19th Asian Games

Xinhua) 14:13, September 25, 2023

Kusaki Hinano of Japan competes during the Women's Park Final of Skateboarding at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Kusaki Hinano of Japan celebrates during the Women's Park Final of Skateboarding at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

Li Yujuan of China competes during the Women's Park Final of Skateboarding at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

Kusaki Hinano of Japan competes during the Women's Park Final of Skateboarding at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

Li Yujuan of China reacts during the Women's Park Final of Skateboarding at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Kusaki Hinano of Japan competes during the Women's Park Final of Skateboarding at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Mao Jiasi of China competes during the Women's Park Final of Skateboarding at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

Mao Jiasi of China competes during the Women's Park Final of Skateboarding at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Kusaki Hinano of Japan competes during the Women's Park Final of Skateboarding at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Gold medalist Kusaki Hinano (C) of Japan, silver medalist Li Yujuan (L) of China and bronze medalist Mao Jiasi of China attend the awarding ceremony for the Women's Park of Skateboarding at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Li Yujuan of China competes during the Women's Park Final of Skateboarding at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

Li Yujuan of China competes during the Women's Park Final of Skateboarding at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

Li Yujuan of China competes during the Women's Park Final of Skateboarding at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

Li Yujuan of China competes during the Women's Park Final of Skateboarding at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Kusaki Hinano of Japan celebrates during the Women's Park Final of Skateboarding at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)