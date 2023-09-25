Languages

Qiantang tide featured in Hangzhou Asian Games opening ceremony

(People's Daily App) 16:33, September 25, 2023

A performance during the opening ceremony of the Hangzhou Asian Games utilized naked-eye 3D technology to display the Qiantang Tide, a blending of power and beauty.

