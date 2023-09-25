Trying Asian Games sports with the lovable panda Pan: Table Tennis

By Huang Jingjing, Wang Xiangyu and Xie Runjia (People's Daily App) 16:30, September 25, 2023

Table tennis, also known as ping-pong due to the sound the ball makes when it hits the paddle and then the table, is a sport that can be played by two or four players like tennis. It was first incorporated into the Olympic Games in 1988 and the Asian Games in 1958.

