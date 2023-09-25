19th Asian Games: Women's Singles of Tennis
Zheng Qinwen of China competes during the Women's Singles of Tennis between Zheng Qinwen of China and Maralgoo Chogsomjav of Mongolia at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Chenguang)
Ushna Suhail of Pakistan reacts during the Women's Singles of Tennis between Zhu Lin of China and Ushna Suhail of Pakistan at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Chenguang)
Zheng Qinwen of China competes during the Women's Singles of Tennis between Zheng Qinwen of China and Maralgoo Chogsomjav of Mongolia at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Chenguang)
Zheng Qinwen of China competes during the Women's Singles of Tennis between Zheng Qinwen of China and Maralgoo Chogsomjav of Mongolia at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Chenguang)
Maralgoo Chogsomjav of Mongolia competes during the Women's Singles of Tennis between Zheng Qinwen of China and Maralgoo Chogsomjav of Mongolia at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Chenguang)
Maralgoo Chogsomjav of Mongolia competes during the Women's Singles of Tennis between Zheng Qinwen of China and Maralgoo Chogsomjav of Mongolia at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Chenguang)
Zheng Qinwen of China competes during the Women's Singles of Tennis between Zheng Qinwen of China and Maralgoo Chogsomjav of Mongolia at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Chenguang)
Zhu Lin of China competes during the Women's Singles of Tennis between Zhu Lin of China and Ushna Suhail of Pakistan at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Chenguang)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's Chen Ye wins gold of Men's Park Final of Skateboarding at Hangzhou Asiad
- Qiantang tide featured in Hangzhou Asian Games opening ceremony
- Trying Asian Games sports with the lovable panda Pan: Table Tennis
- Traditional Chinese colors echo with picturesque scenery in Hangzhou, host city of 19th Asian Games
- Cauldron lit at Hangzhou Asiad opening ceremony
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.