19th Asian Games: Women's Singles of Tennis

Xinhua) 16:53, September 25, 2023

Zheng Qinwen of China competes during the Women's Singles of Tennis between Zheng Qinwen of China and Maralgoo Chogsomjav of Mongolia at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Chenguang)

Ushna Suhail of Pakistan reacts during the Women's Singles of Tennis between Zhu Lin of China and Ushna Suhail of Pakistan at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Chenguang)

Maralgoo Chogsomjav of Mongolia competes during the Women's Singles of Tennis between Zheng Qinwen of China and Maralgoo Chogsomjav of Mongolia at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Chenguang)

Zhu Lin of China competes during the Women's Singles of Tennis between Zhu Lin of China and Ushna Suhail of Pakistan at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Chenguang)

