China's Sheng sets world record to win 10m air rifle gold at Hangzhou

Gold medalist Sheng Lihao of China attends the awarding ceremony for the men's 10m air rifle at the Hangzhou Asian Games on Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Young Chinese shooter Sheng Lihao set the world record of 253.3 points to clinch the gold in the men's 10m air rifle at the Hangzhou Asiad.

HANGZHOU, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- Eighteen-year-old Chinese shooter Sheng Lihao clinched the gold medal with a world record of 253.3 points in the men's 10m air rifle at the Hangzhou Asian Games on Monday.

On the range, the Tokyo Olympic silver medalist showcased his stability and speed, firing 60 shots in just half the allotted time. He ranked first in the qualification round with 634.5 points. His teammate, Du Linshu, advanced to the final in seventh place.

During the first round of the final, after the first five shots, South Korean Park Ha-jun took the lead with 53.4 points. Sheng trailed by 1.2 points, creating a tense moment for Chinese fans. However, after the 10th shot, Sheng reclaimed the lead with 105.3 points, edging out Park by 0.4 points. He maintained this lead until the end.

Park secured the silver medal with 251.3, while India's Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar took home bronze with 228.8. Another Chinese competitor, Du, finished in eighth place.

Sheng Lihao (1st R) competes during the final. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

"I did not think about breaking the record today," Sheng said with a smile.

China also set a new mark in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol with 1,765 points to take the team title. South Korea took the silver in 1,734, and India bagged home the bronze in 1,718.

India claimed the men's 10m air rifle team title with a world record in 1,893.7 points. South Korea took silver with 1,890.1, and the team of Sheng, Du, and Yu Haonan earned bronze for China with 1,888.2.

