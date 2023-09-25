19th Asian Games: Men's 10m Air Rifle Final of Shooting
Athletes compete during the Men's 10m Air Rifle Final of Shooting at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)
Park Hajun of South Korea is pictured during the Men's 10m Air Rifle Final of Shooting at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar of India competes during the Men's 10m Air Rifle Final of Shooting at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)
Sheng Lihao (1st R) of China competes during the Men's 10m Air Rifle Final of Shooting at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)
Sheng Lihao (L) of China, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar of India (C) and Park Hajun of South Korea compete during the Men's 10m Air Rifle Final of Shooting at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)
Park Hajun of South Korea competes during the Men's 10m Air Rifle Final of Shooting at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)
