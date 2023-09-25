19th Asian Games: Women's Team Semifinal Table tennis matches

Xinhua) 17:02, September 25, 2023

Sun Yingsha of China competes during the Women's Team Semifinal Table tennis match between China and Thailand at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Wang Manyu of China competes during the Women's Team Semifinal Table tennis match between China and Thailand at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Chen Meng of China competes during the Women's Team Semifinal Table tennis match between China and Thailand at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Chen Meng of China competes during the Women's Team Semifinal Table tennis match between China and Thailand at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Sun Yingsha of China competes during the Women's Team Semifinal Table tennis match between China and Thailand at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Chen Meng (down) of China reacts during the Women's Team Semifinal Table tennis match between China and Thailand at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Suthasini Sawettabut (top) of Thailand competes during the Women's Team Semifinal Table tennis match between China and Thailand at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Sun Yingsha of China reacts after the Women's Team Semifinal Table tennis match between China and Thailand at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Sun Yingsha of China competes during the Women's Team Semifinal Table tennis match between China and Thailand at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Hayata Hina (R) of Japan hits a return during the Women's Team Semifinal of Table Tennis between Japan and South Korea at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Jeon Jihee of South Korea hits a return during the Women's Team Semifinal of Table Tennis between Japan and South Korea at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Hirano Miu of Japan reacts during the Women's Team Semifinal of Table Tennis between Japan and South Korea at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Athletes of Japan celebrate after the Women's Team Semifinal of Table Tennis between Japan and South Korea at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Jeon Jihee of South Korea hits a return during the Women's Team Semifinal of Table Tennis between Japan and South Korea at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Hirano Miu of Japan hits a return during the Women's Team Semifinal of Table Tennis between Japan and South Korea at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Jeon Jihee (R) of South Korea hits a return during the Women's Team Semifinal of Table Tennis between Japan and South Korea at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)