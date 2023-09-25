19th Asian Games: Men's Taijiquan & Taijijian All-Round of Wushu

Xinhua) 16:49, September 25, 2023

Araya Tomohiro of Japan competes during the Men's Taijiquan Final of Wushu at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. Men's Taijiquan & Taijijian All-Round of Wushu took place here Monday. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

An Hyeon-Gi of South Korea competes during the Men's Taijiquan Final of Wushu at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. Men's Taijiquan & Taijijian All-Round of Wushu took place here Monday. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Nicholas Nicholas of Indonesia competes during the Men's Taijiquan Final of Wushu at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. Men's Taijiquan & Taijijian All-Round of Wushu took place here Monday. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Hui Tak Yan Samuei of China's Hong Kong competes during the Men's Taijiquan Final of Wushu at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. Men's Taijiquan & Taijijian All-Round of Wushu took place here Monday. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Katisak Goolsawadmongkol of Thailand competes during the Men's Taijiquan Final of Wushu at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. Men's Taijiquan & Taijijian All-Round of Wushu took place here Monday. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Yu Wonhee of South Korea competes during the Men's Taijiquan Final of Wushu at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. Men's Taijiquan & Taijijian All-Round of Wushu took place here Monday. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

