Li Hongfeng wins gold of Women's Cross Country Olympic of Cycling Mountain Bike at Hangzhou Asiad
Gold medalist Li Hongfeng (C) of China, silver medalist Ma Caixia (L) of China and bronze medalist Faranak Partoazar of Iran attend the awarding ceremony for the Women's Cross Country Olympic of Cycling Mountain Bike at the 19th Asian Games in Chun'an County of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)
Faranak Partoazar of Iran competes during the Women's Cross Country Olympic of Cycling Mountain Bike at the 19th Asian Games in Chun'an County of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)
Bronze medalist Faranak Partoazar of Iran attends the awarding ceremony for the Women's Cross Country Olympic of Cycling Mountain Bike at the 19th Asian Games in Chun'an County of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)
Li Hongfeng (front) and Ma Caixia of China compete during the Women's Cross Country Olympic of Cycling Mountain Bike at the 19th Asian Games in Chun'an County of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)
Usha Khanal of Nepal falls during the Women's Cross Country Olympic of Cycling Mountain Bike at the 19th Asian Games in Chun'an County of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)
Faranak Partoazar of Iran celebrates after the Women's Cross Country Olympic of Cycling Mountain Bike at the 19th Asian Games in Chun'an County of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)
Li Hongfeng of China celebrates after the Women's Cross Country Olympic of Cycling Mountain Bike at the 19th Asian Games in Chun'an County of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)
Ma Caixia of China competes during the Women's Cross Country Olympic of Cycling Mountain Bike at the 19th Asian Games in Chun'an County of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)
Supuksorn Nuntana of Thailand competes during the Women's Cross Country Olympic of Cycling Mountain Bike at the 19th Asian Games in Chun'an County of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)
Ma Caixia of China celebrates after the Women's Cross Country Olympic of Cycling Mountain Bike at the 19th Asian Games in Chun'an County of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)
Li Hongfeng of China competes during the Women's Cross Country Olympic of Cycling Mountain Bike at the 19th Asian Games in Chun'an County of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)
Gold medalist Li Hongfeng of China attends the awarding ceremony for the Women's Cross Country Olympic of Cycling Mountain Bike at the 19th Asian Games in Chun'an County of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)
Athletes compete during the Women's Cross Country Olympic of Cycling Mountain Bike at the 19th Asian Games in Chun'an County of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)
Photos
