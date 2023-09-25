China wins gold of Women's Quadruple Sculls of Rowing at Hangzhou Asiad
Gold medalists Chen Yunxia, Zhang Ling, Lyu Yang and Cui Xiaotong (from L to R) pose during the awarding ceremony for the Women's Quadruple Sculls of Rowing at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
Gold medalists Chen Yunxia, Zhang Ling, Lyu Yang and Cui Xiaotong (from L to R) pose during the awarding ceremony for the Women's Quadruple Sculls of Rowing at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)
Gold medalists team China, silver medalists team Iran and bronze medalists team Vietnam pose during the awarding ceremony for the Women's Quadruple Sculls of Rowing at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)
Gold medalists Chen Yunxia, Zhang Ling, Lyu Yang and Cui Xiaotong (from L to R) pose during the awarding ceremony for the Women's Quadruple Sculls of Rowing at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)
Chen Yunxia, Zhang Ling, Lyu Yang and Cui Xiaotong (from R to L) of China celebrate after the Women's Quadruple Sculls Final of Rowing at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)
Lyu Yang from team China greets spectators after the Women's Quadruple Sculls Final of Rowing at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)
Lyu Yang from team China greets spectators after the Women's Quadruple Sculls Final of Rowing at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
Bronze medalists team Vietnam pose during the awarding ceremony for the Women's Quadruple Sculls of Rowing at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)
Chen Yunxia, Zhang Ling, Lyu Yang and Cui Xiaotong (from R to L) of China compete during the Women's Quadruple Sculls Final of Rowing at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
Lyu Yang from team China greets spectators after the Women's Quadruple Sculls Final of Rowing at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
Chen Yunxia, Zhang Ling, Lyu Yang and Cui Xiaotong (from L to R) of China celebrate after the Women's Quadruple Sculls Final of Rowing at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
Gold medalists team China (C), silver medalists team Iran (L) and bronze medalists team Vietnam pose during the awarding ceremony for the Women's Quadruple Sculls of Rowing at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
Chen Yunxia, Zhang Ling, Lyu Yang and Cui Xiaotong (from L to R) celebrate after the Women's Quadruple Sculls Final of Rowing at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
Chen Yunxia from team China celebrates after the Women's Quadruple Sculls Final of Rowing at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)
Chen Yunxia, Zhang Ling, Lyu Yang and Cui Xiaotong (from R to L) of China celebrate after the Women's Quadruple Sculls Final of Rowing at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
Photos
Related Stories
- Qiantang tide featured in Hangzhou Asian Games opening ceremony
- Trying Asian Games sports with the lovable panda Pan: Table Tennis
- Traditional Chinese colors echo with picturesque scenery in Hangzhou, host city of 19th Asian Games
- Cauldron lit at Hangzhou Asiad opening ceremony
- Unique Chinese romance seen in the opening ceremony of the Hangzhou Asian Games
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.