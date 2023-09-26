Highlights of sailing games at 19th Asian Games
Iitsuka Shibuki/Nishida Capiglia Oura of Japan compete during the Mixed Multihull Nacra 17 Race of Sailing at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Liu Xiaman Justin/Lim Ke Xin Denise of Singapore compete during the Mixed Multihull Nacra 17 Race of Sailing at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Zhao Huancheng/Wang Saibo of China compete during the Mixed Multihull Nacra 17 Race of Sailing at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Siddeshwar Indar Doiphode/Ramya Saravanan of India compete during the Mixed Multihull Nacra 17 Race of Sailing at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Sailors compete during the Women's Single Dinghy ILCA6 Race of Sailing at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Sailors compete during the Women's Single Dinghy ILCA6 Race of Sailing at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Sailors compete during the Men's Single Dinghy ILCA7 Race of Sailing at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Sailors compete during the Men's Single Dinghy ILCA7 Race of Sailing at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Cui Yinsheng of China competes during the Men's Single Dinghy ILCA7 Race of Sailing at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Sailors compete during the Women's Single Dinghy ILCA6 Race of Sailing at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Stephanie Louise Norton of China's Hong Kong competes during the Women's Single Dinghy ILCA6 Race of Sailing at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Nicholas Brian Bezy (R) of China's Hong Kong competes during the Men's Single Dinghy ILCA7 Race of Sailing at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
