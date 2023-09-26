In pics: Judo games at Hangzhou Asiad
Feng Yingying of China (white) competes against Liao Yu Jung of Chinese Taipei during the Women's 70kg Quarterfinal of Judo at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Li An)
Tamaoki Momo of Japan (white) competes against Shukurjon Aminova of Uzbekistan during the Women's 57kg Quarterfinal of Judo at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Li An)
Tang Jing of China (white) competes against Sevinch Isokova of Uzbekistan during the Women's 63kg Semifinal of Judo at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Li An)
Tang Jing of China (white) competes against Mavluda Odinaeva of Tajikistan during the Women's 63kg Quarterfinal of Judo at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Li An)
