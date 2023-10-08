China beats Japan to retain Asiad women's volleyball title

Xinhua) 11:47, October 08, 2023

Athletes of China celebrate after the Women's Gold Medal Match of Volleyball between China and Japan at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

HANGZHOU, Oct. 7 (Xinhua) -- Defending champion China beat an under-strength Japan in straight sets at the Hangzhou Asian Games to retain its Asiad women's volleyball title here on Saturday evening.

Yuan Xinyue had 18 points to lift China over Japan 25-15, 25-21, 25-21 in the final, with Li Yingying, Wang Yuanyuan and Gong Xiangyu adding 16, 12 and 10 respectively.

China took 11 points from blocking, compared to none for Japan.

"I am happy for my players. Their efforts paid off," said China head coach Cai Bin. "I am satisfied with our consistence and mentality in this Asian Games. I think if we can keep calm and keep doing whatever we should do on the court, the results will turn out to be good for us."

Falling behind 6-3 in the opening set, China staged a 10-0 run on back of strong serves of Wang Yunlu to overtake the lead at 13-6 and never looked back.

In the second set, China jumped into a 9-4 lead and held it to 12-7 before Japan took three points in a row to cut it to 12-10. It was 23-21 in favor of China late in the set, and Yuan Xinyue had a smash and Li Yingying added a kill to help China make it two sets to nil.

Japan stayed within 20-18 in the third set, only to see China wrap up the match with a 5-3 burst.

Miyu Nakagawa had 11 points to lead Japan, who was playing with its second-string squad in Hangzhou.

Earlier on Saturday, Thailand swept Vietnam 3-0 for the bronze medal.

Athletes of China celebrate after the Women's Gold Medal Match of Volleyball between China and Japan at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Athletes of China attend the medal ceremony for the Women's Volleyball at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Athletes of China celebrate during the Women's Gold Medal Match of Volleyball between China and Japan at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Athletes of China attend the medal ceremony for the Women's Volleyball at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Li Yingying of China competes during the Women's Gold Medal Match of Volleyball between China and Japan at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Athletes compete during the Women's Gold Medal Match of Volleyball between China and Japan at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Athletes of China attend the medal ceremony for the Women's Volleyball at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Athletes of Japan attend the medal ceremony for the Women's Volleyball at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Athletes compete during the Women's Gold Medal Match of Volleyball between China and Japan at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Athletes of China celebrate during the Women's Gold Medal Match of Volleyball between China and Japan at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Athletes compete during the Women's Gold Medal Match of Volleyball between China and Japan at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Athletes of China celebrate during the Women's Gold Medal Match of Volleyball between China and Japan at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Athletes of China (front) celebrate during the Women's Gold Medal Match of Volleyball between China and Japan at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Athletes of China celebrate during the Women's Gold Medal Match of Volleyball between China and Japan at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Athletes of China celebrate during the Women's Gold Medal Match of Volleyball between China and Japan at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Diao Linyu of China competes during the Women's Gold Medal Match of Volleyball between China and Japan at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Athletes of China celebrate during the Women's Gold Medal Match of Volleyball between China and Japan at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Athletes of China celebrate during the Women's Gold Medal Match of Volleyball between China and Japan at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Athletes of China celebrate during the Women's Gold Medal Match of Volleyball between China and Japan at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Athletes of China celebrate during the Women's Gold Medal Match of Volleyball between China and Japan at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Yuan Xinyue (up, R) of China competes during the Women's Gold Medal Match of Volleyball between China and Japan at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Athletes of Japan react during the Women's Gold Medal Match of Volleyball between China and Japan at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Yuan Xinyue (2nd R) of China competes during the Women's Gold Medal Match of Volleyball between China and Japan at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Wang Yuanyuan (R) of China competes during the Women's Gold Medal Match of Volleyball between China and Japan at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Yuan Xinyue (up) of China competes during the Women's Gold Medal Match of Volleyball between China and Japan at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)