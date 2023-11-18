China defeat Brazil in Sitting Volleyball World Cup to reach women's final

Xinhua) 12:56, November 18, 2023

CAIRO, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- China claimed a 3-0 victory over Brazil in the women's semifinal of the 2023 World ParaVolley (WPV) Sitting Volleyball World Cup here on Friday.

China, who had already qualified for the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games, notched a narrow 25-23, 25-21, 25-23 victory over their strong opponents.

"It was such an exciting game," said Xu Huimin, head coach of the Chinese team. "It is very important for us because we're preparing for the Paris Paralympics next year, and this World Cup is a very good experience for us to compete with some of the world's strongest teams."

China will contend for the title on Saturday with Canada, who beat Germany 3-0.

"I'll do my best to prepare for tomorrow's final," said China's captain Xu Yixiao.

"The World Cup is a good opportunity for me to play with different strong teams and improve my skills," she added.

The Sitting Volleyball World Cup is held in Cairo from November 11 to 18, featuring a total of 23 teams, 13 in the men's competition and 10 in the women's.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)