What to expect from 2025 consumer products expo in China's Hainan?

HAIKOU, April 12 (Xinhua) -- The 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) will be held in south China's island province of Hainan from April 13 to 18.

As China's only national-level exhibition focused on consumer goods, this year's edition emphasizes innovation and global collaboration.

One of the most noticeable highlights of the expo is its global participation and record scale. An estimated 71 countries and regions are set to participate, showcasing over 4,100 brands, including 65 Fortune Global 500 companies and industry leaders.

Slovakia will make its debut with a national pavilion, while Brazil's Sao Paulo State, along with several others, will launch regional pavilions for the first time.

Britain, this year's guest country of honor, will occupy over 1,300 square meters to display 53 brands spanning fashion, beauty, and home goods. Beijing, participating as a guest city for the first time, will feature a 400-square-meter themed exhibition zone.

Some exhibition zones spotlighting cutting-edge technologies and emerging trends are set to become another major highlight of the expo.

The tech innovation zone in Hall No. 1 features artificial intelligence (AI), smart homes, and low-altitude economy applications. Brands like Huawei, Tesla, and Unitree will demonstrate products such as their latest smartphones, humanoid robots, and AR glasses.

Live displays of low-altitude tech, such as Xpeng AeroHT's "flying car" and EHang's drones for cross-sea transport and tourism, will take center stage.

In the global lifestyle zone in Hall No. 4, luxury watches, cosmetics, and premium foods will offer visitors an immersive cross-border shopping experience.

This year's CICPE will also offer visitors tech-driven experiences, with debut showcases of brain-computer interfaces, exoskeletons, and sleep assistance tech designed for elderly care.

Chinese provinces and municipalities will showcase their unique cultural heritage through innovative products. Meanwhile, international brands and Chinese time-honored names will unveil flagship products and heritage collections.

China's Ministry of Commerce, one of the organizers of the expo, will launch the "Shop in China" campaign, a nationwide initiative promoting shopping, dining, and tourism.

The eco-friendly theme of the expo will be prominently featured throughout the event. The mascots, "Yuanyuan" and "Xiaoxiao," inspired by Hainan gibbons, symbolize rainforest conservation. Expo branding seamlessly blends tropical elements with green concepts.

The "message-in-a-bottle" sculpture at Haikou's iconic Cloudscape library symbolizes global cultural exchange. Similarly, the 2025 CICPE aims to become Asia-Pacific's largest consumer goods expo, bridging global brands with China's market and highlighting Hainan's role as a key free trade hub.

