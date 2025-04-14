Interview: Hainan Expo offers platform for global brands, says Burberry China

Xinhua) 10:37, April 14, 2025

LONDON, April 12 (Xinhua) -- The China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Hainan has consistently proved China's determination towards openness and reflected its strong commitment to expanding its market and sharing opportunities with the world, the president of Burberry Greater China told Xinhua on Saturday.

"This policy orientation has created a stable and open market environment for businesses, offering us greater confidence in making long-term investments and fostering growth within China," said Josie Zhang, president of Burberry Greater China, in a written interview with Xinhua.

Zhang noted that the Expo offers a valuable platform for engaging with local partners in China. "By deepening cooperation with various stakeholders, we aim to explore new market opportunities and achieve mutual growth," she said.

The 5th CICPE will be held in south China's island province of Hainan from April 13 to 18, and Britain is the Country of Honour of this year's expo with a large-scale national pavilion, featuring 27 British companies. The iconic British luxury brand Burberry has been participating in the CICPE since 2021.

"The event allows us to gain deeper insights into industry trends and the evolving dynamics of the Chinese market. Leveraging this platform, we hope to identify new growth drivers and expand our business footprint in China," said Zhang.

Commenting on China's consumer market, Zhang said that over the long term, China will continue to be a key growth engine for the high-end sector and play an important role in global luxury consumption, driven by its large consumer base and vast market size.

Zhang expressed strong confidence in the fundamentals and resilience of the Chinese economy.

The veteran businesswoman also observed that China's innovative and advanced digital consumption models, along with its rapidly growing online market, have not only transformed the way Chinese consumers shop, but also offered valuable insights and inspiration for global markets.

She noted that rising cultural confidence among Chinese consumers is pushing global brands to better connect with local culture through their products and marketing -- a process that is strengthening exchange and integration between China and the global fashion industry.

Zhang emphasized that with continued economic development, the ongoing upgrading of domestic consumption, and a more favorable policy environment, China is expected to maintain a strong influence on global luxury market growth.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)