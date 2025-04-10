Haikou gears up for 5th China International Consumer Products Expo
Technicians work at the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, the main venue for the upcoming fifth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 9, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)
The expo, scheduled for April 13 to 18, has drawn the participation of over 4,100 brands from 71 countries and regions.
Technicians work at the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, the main venue for the upcoming fifth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 9, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)
Technicians work at the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, the main venue for the upcoming fifth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 9, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)
Technicians work at the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, the main venue for the upcoming fifth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 9, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)
Technicians work at the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, the main venue for the upcoming fifth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 9, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)
Technicians work at the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, the main venue for the upcoming fifth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 9, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)
Technicians work at the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, the main venue for the upcoming fifth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 9, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)
Technicians work at the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, the main venue for the upcoming fifth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 9, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)
Technicians work at the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, the main venue for the upcoming fifth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 9, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)
Technicians work at the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, the main venue for the upcoming fifth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 9, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)
Technicians work at the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, the main venue for the upcoming fifth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 9, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)
Photos
Related Stories
- Northwest China coffee boom brews new consumption trends
- China unveils plan to boost health-related consumption
- Old brand retailers refreshed into new urban escape amid consumption stimulation
- Five cities eye globally attractive consumption
- China's efforts to boost consumption unleashes global opportunities
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.