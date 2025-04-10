Haikou gears up for 5th China International Consumer Products Expo

Ecns.cn) 16:29, April 10, 2025

Technicians work at the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, the main venue for the upcoming fifth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 9, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

The expo, scheduled for April 13 to 18, has drawn the participation of over 4,100 brands from 71 countries and regions.

Technicians work at the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, the main venue for the upcoming fifth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 9, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

