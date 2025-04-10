China unveils plan to boost health-related consumption

Xinhua) 08:30, April 10, 2025

BEIJING, April 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities on Wednesday released an action plan to boost health-related consumption as the country moves to improve the quality of its health products and services, and to meet the people's expanding needs in their pursuit of a better life.

To spur such spending, China will work to increase the healthiness of people's diets and improve the market supply of special foods, according to the plan, which was formulated by the country's commerce ministry and 11 other government departments.

The supply of high-quality agricultural products will be strengthened, and there will be a crackdown on illegal food additives, per the plan. Medical and health institutions will be guided to provide dietary and exercise guidance for people with hypertension, diabetes, obesity and other medical conditions.

China will create more fitness and sports consumption scenarios and develop its sports tourism, according to the plan. The transformation and upgrading of the sports goods manufacturing sector will also be accelerated on the back of technologies and smart applications.

The country will also bolster market services for the elderly, and the plan pledges efforts to facilitate their online and offline consumption, and to enrich their cultural life. Additionally, the supply of tourism products for China's silver-haired population will be increased.

Work will also be done to develop new service businesses such as those providing health examinations, consultations and management, and to accelerate the establishment of rehabilitation hospitals, nursing homes and palliative care institutions, according to the plan.

China's per capita spending on health care stood at 2,547 yuan (about 353 U.S. dollars) last year, accounting for 9 percent of the country's total per capita consumption expenditure, official data shows.

