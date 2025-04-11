In pics: main venue of upcoming 5th China Int'l Consumer Products Expo

Xinhua) 16:51, April 11, 2025

This photo taken on April 10, 2025 shows the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, the main venue of the upcoming fifth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province.

The fifth CICPE, featuring eight exhibition halls, is scheduled for April 13 to 18 here. The expo, a key platform for global trade and consumption trends, has drawn the participation of over 4,100 brands from 71 countries and regions.

Co-hosted by China's Ministry of Commerce and the Hainan provincial government, this year's expo will highlight emerging consumption trends, including artificial intelligence (AI) and low-altitude aviation, debuting innovations from global companies. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

This photo taken on April 10, 2025 shows an unmanned aerial vehicle at the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, the main venue of the upcoming fifth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

This photo taken on April 10, 2025 shows a massage robot at the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, the main venue of the upcoming fifth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

This photo taken on April 10, 2025 shows the mascot of the upcoming fifth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) at the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

This photo taken on April 10, 2025 shows the exhibition area of China's capital Beijing at the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, the main venue of the upcoming fifth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

