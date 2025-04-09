China Pavilion to delight visitors at Expo 2025

09:43, April 09, 2025 By Jiang Xueqing ( China Daily

The China Pavilion of Expo 2025 is seen in Osaka, Japan, on Monday. The expo will open on Sunday and run through Oct 13. (Yang Guang/Xinhua)

A media day event at the China Pavilion of Expo 2025 in the Japanese city of Osaka offered a preview of exhibitions centered on green development, cutting-edge technologies, and the vision of harmonious coexistence between humanity and nature.

Held on Monday, the China Media Day event showcased the pavilion's design and displays, all unified under the core theme: "Building a Community of Life for Man and Nature — Future Society of Green Development".

Li Qingshuang, deputy head of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade and government representative for the China Pavilion, said: "The exhibitions at the China Pavilion closely align with the expo's theme and emphasize immersion, interactivity and experience. The presentation methods are diverse, blending tradition and modernity, and rich in cultural sentiment."

Covering an area of around 3,500 square meters, the China Pavilion stands as one of the largest foreign self-built pavilions at Expo 2025, also known as the World Expo, which will open in Osaka on Sunday and run for six months.

During the expo, the Walker C humanoid robot, developed by UBTech Robotics, will interact with visitors at the south plaza of the China Pavilion, offering intelligent tour guide services and human-robot interaction experiences.

The mythological figure Sun Wukong, also known as the Monkey King, will make an appearance at the China Pavilion. This version of Sun Wukong is powered by a next-generation cognitive intelligence model developed by Chinese information technology company iFlytek. It integrates cutting-edge technologies such as robust noise-resistant speech recognition, multiemotion voice synthesis and multimodal interaction.

Visitors will be able to engage in interactive Q&A sessions with Sun Wukong in Chinese, Japanese and English.

One of the highlights at the China Pavilion will be samples brought back from the moon by the Chang'e 5 and Chang'e 6 lunar probes.

"This will be the most precious exhibit the China Pavilion presents to global visitors during Expo 2025.It will also be the world's first side-by-side, close-up display of samples from both the near and far sides of the moon," Li said.

She emphasized that visitors will have the opportunity to observe the distinct structures of the lunar samples and the subtle differences between both sides of the moon through a specially designed lens installation. Nearby, a video message from three Chinese astronauts aboard the space station will offer greetings to visitors at the China Pavilion.

According to Liu Shuo, deputy director of the China Pavilion, its design was inspired by traditional bamboo slips, incorporating cultural elements such as bamboo and Chinese characters.

The pavilion will be in three sections, each highlighting a different facet of China's approach to sustainability — its traditional ecological philosophy, contemporary green development efforts, and the vision for global collaboration toward a sustainable future.

The "Harmony Between Humanity and Nature" section delves into traditional Chinese culture, emphasizing the deep-rooted wisdom and reverence the Chinese people have for the natural world.

The "Green Mountains and Clear Waters" section presents China's modern commitment to green development, showcasing its efforts to drive comprehensive economic and social transformation through sustainable practices.

The "Endless Vitality" section looks to the future, featuring China's exploration of outer space and the deep sea, and its dedication to working with the international community to build a greener and more beautiful Earth.

The Future Smart City exhibition, organized by China Energy Engineering Group, presents a vision for future urban development. It integrates eight types of urban networks — including energy, digital, transportation and industrial networks — demonstrating China's technological breakthroughs and practical applications in areas such as clean energy, artificial intelligence and urban development.

Liu said the China Pavilion will host a wide variety of events during the expo. The pavilion will officially open on Sunday, and the National Pavilion Day falls on July 11.

Thirty Chinese provinces, autonomous regions, municipalities and the city of Shenzhen will hold themed events at the pavilion. Additionally, many government agencies and businesses will organize cultural, technological and economic exchange activities.

