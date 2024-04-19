4th China International Consumer Products Expo concludes

Ecns.cn) 13:05, April 19, 2024

People visit the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 18, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

The fourth CICPE concluded in Hainan on Thursday. Over 370,000 visits were made during the six-day expo, which hosted 4,019 brands from 71 countries and regions.

