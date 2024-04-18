Global exhibitors seek opportunities at consumer expo in Hainan

Xinhua) 08:37, April 18, 2024

People walk into the venue of the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 17, 2024. The fourth China International Consumer Products Expo, which lasts from April 13 to 18, is China's only national-level exhibition featuring consumer products and is also the largest consumer expo in the entire Asia-Pacific region. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

HAIKOU, April 17 (Xinhua) -- At the ongoing fourth China International Consumer Products Expo in south China's Hainan Province, Turkish businessman Ramazan Tuzen welcomed a large crowd of visitors at his booth.

This is his third consecutive participation at this Hainan expo, and he has brought various Turkish products to the event. These products include cosmetics, ceramic handicrafts and home textiles, some of which are being displayed at the expo for the first time.

"The ceramic handicrafts are made by hand, and these are cultural items from Trkiye. They are very popular here," Tuzen said, adding that almost all of his products were well received by the visitors.

Having run a business for 15 years, Tuzen saw big potential in the Chinese consumer market, and he expected to find more opportunities in China to expand his business.

"We want to have some local partners and distributors, and that's the reason we are here at the expo," he said, adding that Trkiye is a romantic country and their goods, with characteristic cultural elements, are quite popular at the expo.

Besides looking for business cooperation opportunities, Tuzen also wants to promote the culture of his country. This expo serves as a good opportunity for Turkish people to promote their own culture, according to Tuzen.

Ireland, meanwhile, is the guest country of honor at this year's expo, with a total of 29 Irish companies and official institutions participating in the event. At the Irish pavilion, certified green food has won the hearts of visitors -- with many people lining up to try these products.

Conor O'Sullivan, China Manager of Irish Food Board, said that with Chinese consumers paying increasing attention to environmental sustainability in terms of their daily food consumption, Ireland is a perfect match because it has established a verified sustainability program for its food industry.

"This makes Irish products really fit into this new demand for sustainable green products in the Chinese market," O'Sullivan said.

Valery Zagorsky, manager of the KvinFood Canned Meat Manufacturer from Belarus, is a new presence at the expo. The company produces canned meat and currently exports canned beef to China.

"The biggest feature of our products is that they are all-natural. Chinese consumers are paying more and more attention to healthy food and this is a huge opportunity for us," he said.

"The expo is a wonderful event, which provides us with an excellent platform to communicate with Chinese merchants," Zagorsky added, noting that there is no doubt that China is one of the company's most important markets.

The expo, which lasts from April 13 to 18, is China's only national-level exhibition featuring consumer products and is also the largest consumer expo in the entire Asia-Pacific region.

Themed "Share Open Opportunities, Co-create a Better Life," this year's edition of the expo has the biggest scale to date, attracting over 4,000 brands from 71 countries and regions, with an indoor exhibition area of 128,000 square meters.

Exhibitors and visitors talk at the booth of Orthomol during the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 17, 2024. The fourth China International Consumer Products Expo, which lasts from April 13 to 18, is China's only national-level exhibition featuring consumer products and is also the largest consumer expo in the entire Asia-Pacific region. (Xinhua/Li Mengjiao)

This combo photo shows visitors looking at Lamborghini vehicles displayed during the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 17, 2024. The fourth China International Consumer Products Expo, which lasts from April 13 to 18, is China's only national-level exhibition featuring consumer products and is also the largest consumer expo in the entire Asia-Pacific region. (Xinhua/Li Mengjiao)

Visitors look at an iFlytek translator during the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 17, 2024. The fourth China International Consumer Products Expo, which lasts from April 13 to 18, is China's only national-level exhibition featuring consumer products and is also the largest consumer expo in the entire Asia-Pacific region. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

People visit the booth of Puig during the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 17, 2024. The fourth China International Consumer Products Expo, which lasts from April 13 to 18, is China's only national-level exhibition featuring consumer products and is also the largest consumer expo in the entire Asia-Pacific region. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

People visit the booth of Gaonas during the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 17, 2024. The fourth China International Consumer Products Expo, which lasts from April 13 to 18, is China's only national-level exhibition featuring consumer products and is also the largest consumer expo in the entire Asia-Pacific region. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Visitors try the bicycles at the booth of Taishan Sports Industry Group Co., Ltd. during the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 17, 2024. The fourth China International Consumer Products Expo, which lasts from April 13 to 18, is China's only national-level exhibition featuring consumer products and is also the largest consumer expo in the entire Asia-Pacific region. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

A visitor looks at an Audi vehicle during the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 17, 2024. The fourth China International Consumer Products Expo, which lasts from April 13 to 18, is China's only national-level exhibition featuring consumer products and is also the largest consumer expo in the entire Asia-Pacific region. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Visitors look at iFlytek's AI-powered sweeping and mopping robot during the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 17, 2024. The fourth China International Consumer Products Expo, which lasts from April 13 to 18, is China's only national-level exhibition featuring consumer products and is also the largest consumer expo in the entire Asia-Pacific region. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Visitors try the earphones of Shokz during the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 17, 2024. The fourth China International Consumer Products Expo, which lasts from April 13 to 18, is China's only national-level exhibition featuring consumer products and is also the largest consumer expo in the entire Asia-Pacific region. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

The booth of iFlytek is seen during the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 17, 2024. The fourth China International Consumer Products Expo, which lasts from April 13 to 18, is China's only national-level exhibition featuring consumer products and is also the largest consumer expo in the entire Asia-Pacific region. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Visitors walk near the booth of Orthomol during the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 17, 2024. The fourth China International Consumer Products Expo, which lasts from April 13 to 18, is China's only national-level exhibition featuring consumer products and is also the largest consumer expo in the entire Asia-Pacific region. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

The booth of Bloomage Biotechnology Corp., Ltd. is seen during the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 17, 2024. The fourth China International Consumer Products Expo, which lasts from April 13 to 18, is China's only national-level exhibition featuring consumer products and is also the largest consumer expo in the entire Asia-Pacific region. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Visitors try OSIM massage chairs during the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 17, 2024. The fourth China International Consumer Products Expo, which lasts from April 13 to 18, is China's only national-level exhibition featuring consumer products and is also the largest consumer expo in the entire Asia-Pacific region. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Visitors looks at Edenus tea set displayed at the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 17, 2024. The fourth China International Consumer Products Expo, which lasts from April 13 to 18, is China's only national-level exhibition featuring consumer products and is also the largest consumer expo in the entire Asia-Pacific region. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

This photo taken on April 14, 2024 shows the pavilion of Ireland, the guest country of honor, at the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Turkish businessman Ramazan Tuzen introduces products to visitors at his booth during the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhou Huimin)

This photo taken on April 16, 2024 shows ceramic handicrafts from Trkiye displayed during the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Zhou Huimin)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)