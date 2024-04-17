Languages

Global delicacies tickle taste buds at 4th China Int'l Consumer Products Expo

(People's Daily Online) 13:49, April 17, 2024
Visitors taste beef sausages from Uruguay at the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Weng Qiyu)

A wide variety of premium agricultural products and delicacies from all over the world, including Irish whiskey, Uruguayan beef sausages, and Spanish ham, are being showcased and enjoyed at the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, allowing visitors to embark on a gastronomic "journey across borders.”


