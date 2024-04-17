Home>>
In pics: Integration of culture, technologies injects new vitality into 4th CICPE
(People's Daily Online) 09:47, April 17, 2024
|Photo shows a calligraphy robot at the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Fu Xiaoye)
The fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), which kicked off in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province on April 13, is showcasing an array of products that integrate culture and technologies, which inject new vitality into the expo.
