Fourth China International Consumer Products Expo showcases products, fosters cooperation

People's Daily Online) 15:30, April 17, 2024

The ongoing fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) gathers over 4,000 brands from 71 countries and regions worldwide. The expo treats visitors to a wide selection of consumer goods, allowing them to access and purchase products from around the world.

Crystal jewelry on display in the exhibition area of the Czech Republic catch the visitors’ attention, prompting them to try on the pieces. (People's Daily Online/Huang Sheng)

The CICPE’s global specialty consumer goods exhibition area gathers over 100 brands from countries such as the U.S., Spain, Switzerland, Italy, France, and the U.K. These brands showcase high-quality and innovative products, using the platform to gain insights into consumer market trends and grow their presence in China.

The U.K., which is participating in the CICPE for the first time, brings to the expo fashionable brands in various consumer sectors such as clothing, alcoholic beverages, food and health products, beauty products, and automobiles.

"The CICPE provides an important platform for Chinese consumers to experience diverse products from the U.K., and for brands from the U.K. to share their experiences and promote cooperation with Chinese partners," said Sohail Shaikh, deputy trade commissioner at the British embassy in China.

A total of 318 brands from 11 members of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) are participating in the expo.

Vice Minister of Commerce Sheng Qiuping said as China's first significant international expo this year, the CICPE aims to establish itself as a comprehensive platform for consumer upgrading and a significant gateway for high-quality consumer products to enter the China market. It will drive global economic development and provide ample market space and opportunities for enterprises from various countries.

Visitors fall in line to have a taste of wine at a booth of imported wine. (People's Daily Online/Huang Sheng)

In the exhibition hall of Jilin Province in northeast China, shelves are stocked with a diverse range of tigernut products, drawing long lines of visitors eager to sample the drinks.

Zhang Mingchun, chairman of a company specializing in tigernut products, stressed the expo's significance in raising consumer awareness and expanding sales channels for tigernut products. The increasing demand for healthy drinks has pushed the industry to intensify research and development endeavors, Zhang said.

Feng Fei, secretary of the Hainan Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China, said the CICPE is a splendid calling card for the Hainan Free Trade Port. The highly open port provides a broad stage for displaying and trading high-quality consumer products from around the world.

The smart tea-making machines attract much attention from buyers and consumers during the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE). (People's Daily Online/Huang Sheng)

While observing the tea-making machines of Chinese new-style tea brand HEYTEA in the exhibition area of Shenzhen city in south China's Guangdong Province, a buyer from Singapore expressed surprise at the good taste of Chinese tea made with smart devices, finding it comparable to handcrafted tea.

The buyer also recognized the significant market potential for healthy tea drinks in Singapore, and expressed interest in cooperating with Chinese tea brands on standardized smart devices.

The fourth CICPE is expected to receive a total of 55,000 purchasers and professional visitors. Over 100 executives from leading enterprises in countries and regions including the U.K., Singapore, South Korea, and Japan, are expected to participate in business activities such as negotiations and contract signings.

