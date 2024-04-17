Letter from China: A glimpse into globalization on tropical resort island

14:47, April 17, 2024 By Lyu Qiuping ( Xinhua

HAIKOU, April 17 (Xinhua) -- I am fortunate enough to see globalization in action as I am now in Haikou, Hainan's provincial capital, covering the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo.

Today, China's southernmost island province -- known for its beautiful beaches, duty-free shopping and as a free trade port -- is a magnet for both tourists and businesses from around the world. But, things have not always been this way.

In ancient times, the island was a dumping ground for exiled criminals and demoted officials; a far cry from the dynamic, forefront of opening up that it is today.

Rather than being sent here against their will, visitors today arrive in their droves, many attracted by the island's offshore duty-free policy, giving credence to Hainan's nickname, "a paradise for shopping." Numerous international brands, including Chanel and Coach, have outlets in the island's duty-free shopping malls, and I have a list of items several friends of mine in Beijing requested I pick up for them.

The expo itself can be described as a physical manifestation of globalization. More than 4,000 brands from 71 countries and regions gathered here this year, with the total indoor exhibition area reaching a record high of 128,000 square meters.

Despite the scorching heat, tens of thousands of visitors swarmed into the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, as well as three sub-venues in Haikou and Boao.

Attendees, laden with shopping bags, bustled around the exhibition hall to experience new hi-tech products such as intelligent cars and massage chairs. Some took part in promotional activities like lucky draws and free food tastings, while quite a few were busy live-streaming and introducing exhibited items to their online followers.

The expo's hustle and bustle is a miniature of China's thriving consumer market. The country's retail sales of consumer goods climbed 4.7 percent year on year in the first quarter of this year. Final consumption contributed 73.7 percent to GDP growth in the first quarter, the latest data revealed.

If you think the expo is merely a retail market for individual visitors to buy daily stuff, you are very much mistaken.

I interviewed David Wang, who just signed contracts worth 358 million yuan for the supply of meat byproducts, such as beef tripe and chicken feet.

Wang's company Haisi is based in Haikou, largely because of the preferential policies of the free trade port. The Sino-Irish joint venture is expected to bring 5,000 jobs once in full operation.

Interestingly, the company also has "German blood" as its parent company in Ireland is affiliated with a German casing group -- another piece of evidence for economic globalization.

Like Haisi, I realized it is hard to define the nationality of many participating companies because of transnational merging, acquisition or business cooperation. That's why I used the word "multinational" in my stories.

A colleague of mine agreed with my thoughts on globalization. She said she met a young Irish fashion designer who creates works using silk produced in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province in east China. The silk was bought online and shipped to Ireland, where she turned it into dresses and then brought back to China to exhibit and sell.

Speaking of fashion, I had the pleasure of attending a sensational runway show at the beach near the exhibition center, featuring exquisite brocade made by the Li ethnic group. Much to my surprise, the garments were not the traditional folk style I had anticipated; they were, in fact, exceptionally modern and stylish. The cutting-edge designs were on par with those featured in prominent shows in Paris or Milan.

With the show bathed in a sunset glow against the backdrop of the vast sea, I could not help but take out my phone and capture the beautiful moment. The shot reminded me of a saying -- "what belongs to an ethnic group belongs to the world."

As the expo is still ongoing, the contract volume is yet to be known. But it is crystal clear that the event is a win-win platform for world companies looking to share the market, do business and seek profits together.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)