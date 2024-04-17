Home>>
Zoom-in on CICPE: A stroll down 'Champs-Élysées' avenue
(People's Daily Online) 17:10, April 17, 2024
As China and France celebrate the 60th anniversary of their diplomatic relations, France has once again participated in the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) with its national exhibition pavilion.
The diverse exhibits showcase the best French offerings across various domains, including beauty, fashion, food, spirits and wines. Transforming the expo site into a charming French boulevard, the French pavilion invites visitors to embark on a journey filled with romance and sophistication.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- AI-designed jewelry at 4th CICPE brings novel experience to visitors
- Fourth China International Consumer Products Expo showcases products, fosters cooperation
- Products of Chinese culture shine at CICPE 2024
- French companies explore Chinese market through Hainan expo
- Letter from China: A glimpse into globalization on tropical resort island
- Global delicacies tickle taste buds at 4th China Int'l Consumer Products Expo
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.