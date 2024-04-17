Zoom-in on CICPE: A stroll down 'Champs-Élysées' avenue

People's Daily Online) 17:10, April 17, 2024

As China and France celebrate the 60th anniversary of their diplomatic relations, France has once again participated in the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) with its national exhibition pavilion.

The diverse exhibits showcase the best French offerings across various domains, including beauty, fashion, food, spirits and wines. Transforming the expo site into a charming French boulevard, the French pavilion invites visitors to embark on a journey filled with romance and sophistication.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Du Mingming)