Products of Chinese culture shine at CICPE 2024

Ecns.cn) 15:14, April 17, 2024

Tri-colored glazed potteries, or Tangsancai of the Tang Dynasty (618-907), are exhibited during the ongoing China International Consumer Products Expo 2024 in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 16, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

Products blending Chinese tradition with modern fashion display the uniqueness and inclusiveness of Chinese culture.

Fridge magnets of jingtailan, or cloisonné enamel, are showcased during the ongoing China International Consumer Products Expo 2024 in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 16, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

Creative products themed with archaeological discoveries from the Sanxingdui Ruins site are showcased during the ongoing China International Consumer Products Expo 2024 in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 16, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

