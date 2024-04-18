High-tech products dazzle visitors at 4th CICPE in Haikou

(People's Daily App) 16:49, April 18, 2024

At the ongoing fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, South China's Hainan Province, cutting-edge AI technology products have attracted numerous visitors such as jewelry designed by AI, an automatic coffee maker, and an interactive aerial imaging screen. Check out this video to see what they look like and how they work.

(Produced by Liu Haozhe)

