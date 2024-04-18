4th China International Consumer Products Expo opens to public

Xinhua) 10:25, April 18, 2024

Visitors attend the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 17, 2024. The expo opened to the public on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Visitors attend the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 17, 2024. The expo opened to the public on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Visitors select the Spanish ham at the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 17, 2024. The expo opened to the public on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Visitors look at electronic products at the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 17, 2024. The expo opened to the public on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Visitors attend the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 17, 2024. The expo opened to the public on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Visitors attend the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 17, 2024. The expo opened to the public on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Visitors attend the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 17, 2024. The expo opened to the public on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A visitor takes photos of a Lamborghini vehicle at the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 17, 2024. The expo opened to the public on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Visitors pose for photos at the venue of the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 17, 2024. The expo opened to the public on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Visitors look at wine products at the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 17, 2024. The expo opened to the public on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Visitors look at drones of DJI at the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 17, 2024. The expo opened to the public on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Visitors select gold ornaments at the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 17, 2024. The expo opened to the public on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Visitors attend the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 17, 2024. The expo opened to the public on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Visitors take photos with mascots at the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 17, 2024. The expo opened to the public on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)