4th China International Consumer Products Expo concludes in Hainan

Xinhua) 08:19, April 19, 2024

People select toys made from Australian alpaca fiber at the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

HAIKOU, April 18, 2024 (Xinhua) -- The fourth CICPE concluded here in Hainan on Thursday.

Over 370,000 visits were made during the six-day expo, which hosted more than 4,000 brands from 71 countries and regions.

People visit the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

People select accessories at the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

People visit the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

