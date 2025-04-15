We Are China

Cutting-edge tech products, AI shine at 5th China International Consumer Products Expo

People's Daily Online) 15:50, April 15, 2025

A humanoid robot dressed in traditional Li brocade attracts visitors at the ongoing fifth China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Fu Zemin)

Cutting-edge tech products like robotic dogs that deliver items, robots that make ice cream, smart notebooks featuring artificial intelligence (AI) writing, and digital ski simulators have left visitors in awe at the ongoing fifth China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, showcasing how advanced technologies are becoming part of everyday life.

This year's expo has established a new consumer technology exhibition area for the first time, focusing on frontier technologies and highlighting intelligent connected new energy vehicles, AI smartphones and computers, smart robots, smart home systems, and wearable products.

Photo shows a massage robot on display at the ongoing fifth China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Fu Zemin)

Photo shows audio recording devices empowered by artificial intelligence on display at the ongoing fifth China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Fu Zemin)

Photo shows a robotic dog that deliver items on display at the ongoing fifth China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Fu Zemin)

Photo shows a robot refueling system on display at the ongoing fifth China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Fu Zemin)

Photo shows a swimming headphone set on display at the ongoing fifth China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Fu Zemin)

Photo shows an agricultural drone on display at the ongoing fifth China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Fu Zemin)

Photo shows an unmanned helicopter on display at the ongoing fifth China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Fu Zemin)

Photo shows a logistics drone on display at the ongoing fifth China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Fu Zemin)

Photo shows a firefighting drone on display at the ongoing fifth China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Fu Zemin)

Photo shows a "Land Aircraft Carrier," a flying car developed by Chinese electric vehicle maker XPENG, on display at the ongoing fifth China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Fu Zemin)

Photo shows a drone on display at the ongoing fifth China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Fu Zemin)

Photo shows a service robot on display at the ongoing fifth China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Fu Zemin)

