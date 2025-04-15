We Are China

Cutting-edge robots displayed at 5th CICPE

Ecns.cn) 15:13, April 15, 2025

Cutting-edge robots are displayed at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 13, 2025. (China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

This year's expo highlights future technology through the debut of various cutting-edge robots.

A child interacts with a robot dog produced by Unitree Robotics at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 14, 2025. (China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

A visitor plays gobang with a robot at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 14, 2025. (China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

A visitor tries an exoskeleton robot by ULS Robotics at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 14, 2025. (China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

Robotic hands are displayed at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 14, 2025. (China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

