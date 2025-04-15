Cutting-edge robots displayed at 5th CICPE
Cutting-edge robots are displayed at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 13, 2025. (China News Service/Luo Yunfei)
This year's expo highlights future technology through the debut of various cutting-edge robots.
A child interacts with a robot dog produced by Unitree Robotics at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 14, 2025. (China News Service/Luo Yunfei)
A visitor plays gobang with a robot at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 14, 2025. (China News Service/Luo Yunfei)
Visitors interact with humanoid robots at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 14, 2025. (China News Service/Luo Yunfei)
A visitor tries an exoskeleton robot by ULS Robotics at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 14, 2025. (China News Service/Luo Yunfei)
Robotic hands are displayed at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 14, 2025. (China News Service/Luo Yunfei)
