Various cutting-edge robots displayed at 5th CICPE in Haikou, China's Hainan

Xinhua) 09:12, April 15, 2025

A robot dog by Unitree Robotics is pictured at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 13, 2025. This year's expo highlights future technology through the debut of various cutting-edge robots. By showcasing AI-powered functionalities and real-world applications, these robots offer a glimpse into the future of daily life. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A robot dog carries medicines at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 14, 2025. This year's expo highlights future technology through the debut of various cutting-edge robots. By showcasing AI-powered functionalities and real-world applications, these robots offer a glimpse into the future of daily life. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A robot makes latte art at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 13, 2025. This year's expo highlights future technology through the debut of various cutting-edge robots. By showcasing AI-powered functionalities and real-world applications, these robots offer a glimpse into the future of daily life. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

A child interacts with a robot at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 14, 2025. This year's expo highlights future technology through the debut of various cutting-edge robots. By showcasing AI-powered functionalities and real-world applications, these robots offer a glimpse into the future of daily life. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A robot performs traditional "fist and palm" salute at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 14, 2025. This year's expo highlights future technology through the debut of various cutting-edge robots. By showcasing AI-powered functionalities and real-world applications, these robots offer a glimpse into the future of daily life. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

An exoskeleton robot by ULS Robotics is pictured at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 14, 2025. This year's expo highlights future technology through the debut of various cutting-edge robots. By showcasing AI-powered functionalities and real-world applications, these robots offer a glimpse into the future of daily life. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A robot performs cocktail mixing at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 14, 2025. This year's expo highlights future technology through the debut of various cutting-edge robots. By showcasing AI-powered functionalities and real-world applications, these robots offer a glimpse into the future of daily life. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

A visitor shakes hands with a robot dog by Unitree Robotics at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 14, 2025. This year's expo highlights future technology through the debut of various cutting-edge robots. By showcasing AI-powered functionalities and real-world applications, these robots offer a glimpse into the future of daily life. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Two humanoid robots wearing traditional costumes are pictured at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 13, 2025. This year's expo highlights future technology through the debut of various cutting-edge robots. By showcasing AI-powered functionalities and real-world applications, these robots offer a glimpse into the future of daily life. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Robotic hands are pictured at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 14, 2025. This year's expo highlights future technology through the debut of various cutting-edge robots. By showcasing AI-powered functionalities and real-world applications, these robots offer a glimpse into the future of daily life. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

A robot plays gobang at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 14, 2025. This year's expo highlights future technology through the debut of various cutting-edge robots. By showcasing AI-powered functionalities and real-world applications, these robots offer a glimpse into the future of daily life. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

