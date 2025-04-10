We Are China

Robot industry thrives in south China's Guangdong

Xinhua) 08:13, April 10, 2025

Portable robots are displayed at the tech company UBTECH in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, March 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Yongzhen)

SHENZHEN, April 9 (Xinhua) -- Guangdong's industrial robot output exceeded 240,000 units in 2024 with a year-on-year increase of 31.2 percent, ranking first in the country for five consecutive years, according to the Department of Industry and Information Technology of Guangdong Province.

A staff member synchronizes robot actions at Leju Robotics in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, March 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Yongzhen)

A staff member adjusts the facial expression of a humanoid robot at the tech company DIGIT in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, March 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Humanoid robots are pictured during a display at the tech company DIGIT in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, March 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

A staff member introduces a robot at the tech company UBTECH in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, March 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Yongzhen)

An educational robot is pictured during a display at the tech company UBTECH in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, March 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

A staff member introduces the facial skin of a humanoid robot at the tech company DIGIT in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, March 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Yongzhen)

Staff members test industrial robots at a manufacture base of Guangdong Topstar Technology Co., Ltd. in Dongguan, south China's Guangdong Province, March 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Visitors learn about humanoid robots at the tech company UBTECH in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, March 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Yongzhen)

Staff members work at Leju Robotics in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, March 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

A staff member synchronizes robot actions at Leju Robotics in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, March 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Yongzhen)

An industrial robot for car manufacturing is displayed at Midea-Kuka Intelligent Manufacturing Science and Technology Park in Foshan, south China's Guangdong Province, March 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)