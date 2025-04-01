Humanoid robot volunteers shine at 2025 Zhongguancun Forum
Humanoid robots take part in the special release event for major achievements of the 2025 Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum) Annual Conference, in Beijing, March 31, 2025. (China News Service/Jiang Qiming)
Nearly 100 humanoid robots are "on duty," greeting guests, offering services, hosting events, and performing.
Humanoid robots take part in the special release event for major achievements of the 2025 Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum) Annual Conference, in Beijing, March 31, 2025. (China News Service/Jiang Qiming)
Humanoid robots take part in the special release event for major achievements of the 2025 Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum) Annual Conference, in Beijing, March 31, 2025. (China News Service/Jiang Qiming)
Humanoid robots take part in the special release event for major achievements of the 2025 Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum) Annual Conference, in Beijing, March 31, 2025. (China News Service/Jiang Qiming)
Humanoid robots take part in the special release event for major achievements of the 2025 Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum) Annual Conference, in Beijing, March 31, 2025. (China News Service/Jiang Qiming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Humanoid robots shine at 2025 Zhongguancun Forum
- Foreign experts laud the future of humanoid robots, confident of China’s robot industry growth prospects at Beijing forum
- Feature: Robotic fish help revitalize fish farming
- Chinese companies’ embracing open-source, close collaboration to greatly assist industry growth
- A close look at humanoid robot innovation center in Beijing
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.