We Are China

Humanoid robot volunteers shine at 2025 Zhongguancun Forum

Ecns.cn) 14:32, April 01, 2025

Humanoid robots take part in the special release event for major achievements of the 2025 Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum) Annual Conference, in Beijing, March 31, 2025. (China News Service/Jiang Qiming)

Nearly 100 humanoid robots are "on duty," greeting guests, offering services, hosting events, and performing.

Humanoid robots take part in the special release event for major achievements of the 2025 Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum) Annual Conference, in Beijing, March 31, 2025. (China News Service/Jiang Qiming)

Humanoid robots take part in the special release event for major achievements of the 2025 Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum) Annual Conference, in Beijing, March 31, 2025. (China News Service/Jiang Qiming)

Humanoid robots take part in the special release event for major achievements of the 2025 Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum) Annual Conference, in Beijing, March 31, 2025. (China News Service/Jiang Qiming)

Humanoid robots take part in the special release event for major achievements of the 2025 Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum) Annual Conference, in Beijing, March 31, 2025. (China News Service/Jiang Qiming)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)