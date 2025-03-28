We Are China

A close look at humanoid robot innovation center in Beijing

Ecns.cn) 14:27, March 28, 2025

Humanoid robots are pictured at the humanoid robot innovation center at Shougang Park in Beijing, March 27, 2025. (China News Service/Zhang Xiangyi)

A humanoid robot innovation center was established in Beijing to accelerate the technology supply and industrialization of humanoid robots.

