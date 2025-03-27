World's 1st emergency rescue robot, transport robot unveiled in China, operate from -20 C to 55 C

Global Times) 10:37, March 27, 2025

The world's first emergency rescue robot and emergency transport robot, independently developed by CSSC Haishen Company and Hangzhou-based DEEP Robotics (Photo/Science and Technology Daily)

The world's first emergency rescue robot and emergency transport robot, independently developed by CSSC Haishen Company and Hangzhou-based DEEP Robotics, made their official debut on Wednesday in Beijing. Designed to operate stably in environments with temperatures ranging from -20 °C to 55 °C, these robots can be widely applied in natural disaster rescue.

These robots offer three optional mobility modes: quadrupedal, wheeled, and tracked. They are equipped with capabilities such as walking, running, climbing stairs and slopes, lying down, obstacle avoidance, and overcoming obstacles, Science and Technology Daily reported late Wednesday.

In addition to natural disaster rescue, the robots can be deployed in operations in complex environments, emergency response to safety incidents, battlefield first aid, and both pre-hospital and in-hospital patient transport, according to the report.

At the demonstration site, a reporter from Science and Technology Daily observed that the wheeled emergency rescue robot carried a portable emergency medical device with seven key functions: respiration, monitoring, infusion, ultrasound, defibrillation, CPR, and oxygen supply. Following commands, it quickly climbed stairs, navigated obstacles with ease, and reached the designated location to perform on-site emergency treatment.

Meanwhile, the quadrupedal emergency transport robot carried an injured person on its back for rapid evacuation. During transport, it utilized the portable emergency medical devices mounted on both sides to automatically and precisely administer "dynamic emergency treatment" to the patient in motion, according to the report.

The launch of these robots fills a global gap in embodied intelligence for emergency medical rescue equipment, the news outlet reported, citing experts.

These innovations address many limitations of traditional manual emergency rescue methods and effectively meet the demand for intelligent emergency medical rescue equipment that is efficient, lightweight, fast, and capable of rapid treatment. This breakthrough is expected to significantly enhance China's overall emergency medical rescue capabilities, the report said.

At the demonstration site, Huang Yuhong, chairman and chief engineer of CSSC Haishen Company, was quoted as saying that the company leveraged its expertise in medical equipment and robotics to develop these emergency robots.

Looking ahead, the company plans to integrate cutting-edge technologies such as embodied intelligence, biomanufacturing, quantum technology, and 6G into a series of advanced medical rescue devices, contributing to the systematic and high-quality development of China's intelligent medical rescue equipment, according to the report.

The world's first emergency rescue robot and emergency transport robot, independently developed by CSSC Haishen Company and Hangzhou-based DEEP Robotics (Photo/Science and Technology Daily)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)