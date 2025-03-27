We Are China

Humanoid robots make debut at Shanghai Fashion Week

Ecns.cn) 13:13, March 27, 2025

The humanoid robot G1, accompanied by a robotic dog, makes its debut at Shanghai Fashion Week, March 26, 2025. (China News Service/Zhang Hengwei)

Unitree Humanoid robot G1 took the runway with models, redefining the future of fashion.

