A glimpse of low-altitude economy zone at ongoing CICPE

Xinhua) 09:09, April 16, 2025

A visitor experiences a passenger-carrying drone at the booth of EHang at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 15, 2025.

Slated from April 13 to 18, this year's expo features dedicated exhibition zones for groundbreaking innovations in artificial intelligence (AI) and low-altitude economy for the first time. Making its debut this year, the low-altitude economy zone showcases electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, flying cars, and drones. (Xinhua/Sun Xiaotian)

A staff member manipulates a first-person view (FPV) drone at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 15, 2025.

A logistics drone loaded with goods and heading for Xuwen Port in Guangdong Province takes off outside the exhibition hall of the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 14, 2025.

Visitors experience a passenger-carrying drone at the low-altitude economy zone of the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 14, 2025.

An unmanned aircraft used for fighting fire in tall buildings is displayed at the low-altitude economy zone of the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 14, 2025.

A staff member introduces a product to a visitor at the booth of DJI at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 15, 2025.

A staff member introduces an exhibit by Xpeng AeroHT at the low-altitude economy zone of the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 15, 2025.

A staff member checks a logistics drone outside the exhibition hall of the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 14, 2025.

People visit the low-altitude economy zone at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 14, 2025.

People visit the low-altitude economy zone at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 15, 2025.

An eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft is displayed at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 14, 2025.

Slated from April 13 to 18, this year's expo features dedicated exhibition zones for groundbreaking innovations in artificial intelligence (AI) and low-altitude economy for the first time. Making its debut this year, the low-altitude economy zone showcases eVTOL aircraft, flying cars, and drones. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

A logistics drone is displayed at the low-altitude economy zone of the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 14, 2025.

People visit the low-altitude economy zone at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 15, 2025.

People visit the booth of United Aircraft at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 15, 2025.

This photo shows the EH216-S Pilotless electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft of EHang at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 13, 2025.

Slated from April 13 to 18, this year's expo features dedicated exhibition zones for groundbreaking innovations in artificial intelligence (AI) and low-altitude economy for the first time. Making its debut this year, the low-altitude economy zone showcases eVTOL aircraft, flying cars, and drones. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

A staff member introduces a product to a visitor at the low-altitude economy zone of the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 15, 2025.

A logistics drone loaded with goods and heading for Xuwen Port in Guangdong Province takes off from outside the exhibition hall of the China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 14, 2025.

People visit the low-altitude economy zone at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 15, 2025.

